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Italians Describe Torture, Abductions in Israeli Flotilla Attack
(MENAFN) Italian participants in a humanitarian aid flotilla bound for Gaza delivered harrowing testimony Wednesday, accusing the Israeli military of conducting two violent attacks on the vessel in the Mediterranean Sea, abducting activists, and subjecting detainees to treatment they described as amounting to torture — all in what they characterized as a flagrant breach of international law.
Speaking at a press conference in Rome, Antonio La Piccirella, a participant in the Global Sumud Flotilla's 2026 Spring Mission, painted a stark picture of an operation far more brutal than anything the flotilla movement had previously encountered.
"This time, the Israeli army responded to the flotilla much more violently" than in past humanitarian efforts, he said.
La Piccirella described two separate military interventions targeting the vessel.
"There were two attacks, one of them off the coast of Europe. In the attack between Italy and Greece, they abducted two of our members, further violating international law. The other intervention was carried out in broad daylight and lasted for one-and-a-half days," he said.
He further alleged that Israel has dramatically escalated its financial campaign against flotilla movements, claiming Tel Aviv spent $180 million on anti-flotilla propaganda last year — a figure he said surged to $760 million in 2026. The effort, he argued, was designed to manufacture pro-Israel sentiment across Europe and the US through systematic disinformation.
Despite the violence, La Piccirella vowed the movement would not be deterred.
"We are concerned with actions against the naval blockade of Palestine (and promoting) humanitarian aid, and international law. The international situation is constantly changing, and so is our strategy. So we repeat that we will definitely continue to do something," he said.
'Forced to Kneel and Humiliated'
Italian journalist Alessandro Mantovani, who was aboard the vessel during the spring mission, delivered some of the most disturbing firsthand testimony of the press conference — recounting that he was denied the right to identify himself as a journalist from the moment of his detention.
"From the very beginning, we were beaten and forced into humiliating positions. When we were taken to their military ships, we were pushed down face-first onto the deck, tied up, then forced to kneel and kept in the same extremely uncomfortable position for hours. When we were brought to the ship that we all called the prison ship, we were systematically beaten," he said.
His account aligns with video footage previously posted online by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which showed activists forced to kneel and subjected to abusive language — images that triggered sharp condemnation from multiple governments.
Mantovani disclosed that he continues to suffer physical consequences from the ordeal, stating that repeated blows to the face may have dislocated his jaw.
He also alleged that Turkish nationals aboard the flotilla were singled out for particularly severe mistreatment.
"I think I can say that the Turks were treated even worse than the others; torture also has a geopolitical dimension," he said.
The remark carries pointed significance: Turkish leadership has been among the most vocal internationally in condemning Israel's military campaign in Gaza, as well as the prolonged blockade of food, medicine, and humanitarian supplies that rights groups say has driven the territory's population to the brink of famine. While the blockade was expected to be eased in recent months, numerous human rights organizations and international observers maintain that conditions on the ground have shown little to no meaningful improvement.
Mantovani also noted a stark shift in Israeli military conduct between the flotilla's two voyages — the first detained under cover of darkness last year, the latest intercepted in broad daylight.
He stressed that the Israeli army was not ashamed to show that it attacked unarmed people with weapons.
Speaking at a press conference in Rome, Antonio La Piccirella, a participant in the Global Sumud Flotilla's 2026 Spring Mission, painted a stark picture of an operation far more brutal than anything the flotilla movement had previously encountered.
"This time, the Israeli army responded to the flotilla much more violently" than in past humanitarian efforts, he said.
La Piccirella described two separate military interventions targeting the vessel.
"There were two attacks, one of them off the coast of Europe. In the attack between Italy and Greece, they abducted two of our members, further violating international law. The other intervention was carried out in broad daylight and lasted for one-and-a-half days," he said.
He further alleged that Israel has dramatically escalated its financial campaign against flotilla movements, claiming Tel Aviv spent $180 million on anti-flotilla propaganda last year — a figure he said surged to $760 million in 2026. The effort, he argued, was designed to manufacture pro-Israel sentiment across Europe and the US through systematic disinformation.
Despite the violence, La Piccirella vowed the movement would not be deterred.
"We are concerned with actions against the naval blockade of Palestine (and promoting) humanitarian aid, and international law. The international situation is constantly changing, and so is our strategy. So we repeat that we will definitely continue to do something," he said.
'Forced to Kneel and Humiliated'
Italian journalist Alessandro Mantovani, who was aboard the vessel during the spring mission, delivered some of the most disturbing firsthand testimony of the press conference — recounting that he was denied the right to identify himself as a journalist from the moment of his detention.
"From the very beginning, we were beaten and forced into humiliating positions. When we were taken to their military ships, we were pushed down face-first onto the deck, tied up, then forced to kneel and kept in the same extremely uncomfortable position for hours. When we were brought to the ship that we all called the prison ship, we were systematically beaten," he said.
His account aligns with video footage previously posted online by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which showed activists forced to kneel and subjected to abusive language — images that triggered sharp condemnation from multiple governments.
Mantovani disclosed that he continues to suffer physical consequences from the ordeal, stating that repeated blows to the face may have dislocated his jaw.
He also alleged that Turkish nationals aboard the flotilla were singled out for particularly severe mistreatment.
"I think I can say that the Turks were treated even worse than the others; torture also has a geopolitical dimension," he said.
The remark carries pointed significance: Turkish leadership has been among the most vocal internationally in condemning Israel's military campaign in Gaza, as well as the prolonged blockade of food, medicine, and humanitarian supplies that rights groups say has driven the territory's population to the brink of famine. While the blockade was expected to be eased in recent months, numerous human rights organizations and international observers maintain that conditions on the ground have shown little to no meaningful improvement.
Mantovani also noted a stark shift in Israeli military conduct between the flotilla's two voyages — the first detained under cover of darkness last year, the latest intercepted in broad daylight.
He stressed that the Israeli army was not ashamed to show that it attacked unarmed people with weapons.
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