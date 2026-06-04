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Pro-Palestinian Protest at Israeli Cruise Ship Arrival Near Athens
(MENAFN) The arrival of an Israeli cruise ship at a port near Athens sparked protests on Wednesday, as pro-Palestinian activists gathered in large numbers to demonstrate against the docking.
Following a joint call from trade unions and human rights organizations, hundreds of protesters assembled at the Port of Piraeus, part of the greater Athens metropolitan area, where the vessel Iris Crown had arrived. Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and banners expressing support for Palestinians and condemning Israeli military actions in Gaza.
According to reports, the protesters voiced strong opposition to what they described as ongoing violence in Gaza, with slogans and messages reflecting solidarity with the Palestinian population.
“We stand with the common feeling of horror and condemnation of the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing that has been intensively implemented by the Israeli state in Gaza since October 2023,” a statement from the organizing committee said.
The demonstration also included calls urging the governments of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration to end cooperation with Israel, including any facilitation of Israeli maritime or transport activities.
The protest underscores continuing international demonstrations linked to the Gaza conflict, with activists increasingly targeting symbolic arrivals and transport links involving Israeli interests.
Following a joint call from trade unions and human rights organizations, hundreds of protesters assembled at the Port of Piraeus, part of the greater Athens metropolitan area, where the vessel Iris Crown had arrived. Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and banners expressing support for Palestinians and condemning Israeli military actions in Gaza.
According to reports, the protesters voiced strong opposition to what they described as ongoing violence in Gaza, with slogans and messages reflecting solidarity with the Palestinian population.
“We stand with the common feeling of horror and condemnation of the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing that has been intensively implemented by the Israeli state in Gaza since October 2023,” a statement from the organizing committee said.
The demonstration also included calls urging the governments of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration to end cooperation with Israel, including any facilitation of Israeli maritime or transport activities.
The protest underscores continuing international demonstrations linked to the Gaza conflict, with activists increasingly targeting symbolic arrivals and transport links involving Israeli interests.
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