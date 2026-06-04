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Seven Veteran Players Aged Forty, Above Set for 2026 World Cup Appearance
(MENAFN) Seven footballers aged 40 and above are expected to take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, underlining the remarkable longevity of several of the sport’s most experienced players.
The tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, is set to feature some of football’s most established names despite their advanced playing age.
Among them is Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 41 is expected to compete in his sixth World Cup appearance.
Scotland’s Craig Gordon, aged 43 years and 162 days, is set to become the oldest player at the tournament.
Other veterans include Croatia’s Luka Modrić, Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Edin Džeko, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, and Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.
Craig Gordon will represent Scotland at 43, while Ronaldo continues his record-breaking international career at 41. Modrić and Neuer, both 40, remain key figures for their national teams, while Džeko and Ochoa also continue to play important roles for their countries.
Vozinha is expected to feature for Cape Verde in what would be their first-ever World Cup appearance.
Their expected participation highlights the endurance and sustained performance of elite footballers competing at the highest level well beyond the typical peak playing age.
The tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, is set to feature some of football’s most established names despite their advanced playing age.
Among them is Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 41 is expected to compete in his sixth World Cup appearance.
Scotland’s Craig Gordon, aged 43 years and 162 days, is set to become the oldest player at the tournament.
Other veterans include Croatia’s Luka Modrić, Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Edin Džeko, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, and Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.
Craig Gordon will represent Scotland at 43, while Ronaldo continues his record-breaking international career at 41. Modrić and Neuer, both 40, remain key figures for their national teams, while Džeko and Ochoa also continue to play important roles for their countries.
Vozinha is expected to feature for Cape Verde in what would be their first-ever World Cup appearance.
Their expected participation highlights the endurance and sustained performance of elite footballers competing at the highest level well beyond the typical peak playing age.
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