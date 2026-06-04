Malviya Nagar Blaze: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets Injured At Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Max Hospital in Saket on Thursday and met the victims injured in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy. Her visit came a day after a massive blaze engulfed the hotel allegedly operating without a valid Fire No Objection Certificate (NoC) in a congested lane of South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister sought a detailed report from the South Delhi District Magistrate regarding the incident, which claimed 21 lives and left several people injured.

However, the Chief Minister has come under criticism from the Opposition over her absence from the site of the devastating Malviya Nagar hotel fire that claimed 21 lives on Wednesday, even as she ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident and promised strict action against those responsible.

While some opposition party leaders visited the tragedy site, Chief Minister Gupta remained away from the location. Her absence, however, drew criticism from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Delhi unit Chief Saurabh Bharadwaj.

In a post on social media platform X, Bharadwaj wrote: "Twenty-one innocent lives brutally snatched away in the Malviya Nagar fire while eyewitnesses again accuse Delhi Government for late response of fire brigades. Delhi is shattered, furious, and in tears. Yet CM Rekha Gupta hasn't shown her face at the spot, hasn't met a single grieving family, and offers only cosmetic statements from her ivory tower..."

The criticism came as the Chief Minister expressed grief over the loss of lives and sought a detailed report from the South Delhi District Magistrate Lakshay Singhal on the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Chief Minister Gupta said strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible for lapses that may have contributed to the disaster.

She also assured all possible assistance to the fire tragedy victims and their families.

Earlier, in a statement, Chief Minister Gupta said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength and courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy."

She added that immediately upon receiving information about the incident, teams of Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), CATS Ambulance Services and other emergency response agencies were mobilised and launched rescue and relief operations.

"Their swift response helped in rescuing and evacuating several persons from the affected premises," she said.

"Delhi Government is closely monitoring the situation. All necessary medical assistance and support are being extended to the affected families. In this hour of grief, the Delhi Government stands firmly with the affected families. We remain committed to providing every possible support to those impacted by this tragedy," the Chief Minister added.