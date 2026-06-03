Zelensky: Ukraine Plans To Intensify Its Responses To Russian Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the remarks during a joint press briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are responding to strikes against Ukraine. I believe these are fair strikes. A day ago, there was a massive attack [by Russia]. We responded accordingly. But look, we are responding exclusively against oil refineries, or we are striking legitimate military targets," he said.

Rutte says deliveries of PAC-3 interceptor missiles to Ukraine continue 'each day and each week'

Zelensky stressed that Russia must understand that if it continues to use drones and missiles against Ukraine, the Ukrainian side will respond in kind.

"The question is a matter of time – when we will be able to increase the scale of our responses," he said.

Zelensky earlier confirmed strikes on the St. Petersburg oil terminal, targets at the Kronstadt naval base, and an enterprise in Russia's Tambov region.