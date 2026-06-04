Hilary Duff Wishes Husband Matthew Koma On 39Th B'day: Better Than The Last French Fry On Earth

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) As Matthew Koma turned 39, actress-singer Hilary Duff penned a note for her husband and said that she wrote the message a day late because they were in the“real world”.

Hilary shared a handful of images of her husband with their children. The precious moments seemed to be from their family time and vacations together.

For the caption, she wrote:“The butter to my escargot, The whole milk to my latte, The good parking spot, The snack to my purse, The lion of our circus, The Dolly to my Parton, Better than the last French fry on earth. Happy 39 Matthew.I love you ( only a day late because... we were in the real world).”

Koma, is an American singer, songwriter, DJ, and record producer. His work includes "Spectrum", "Find You", and Grammy Award-winner "Clarity".

He has collaborated with artists such as Shania Twain, Britney Spears, Hilary Duff, Hardwell, Zedd, Miriam Bryant, Sebastian Ingrosso, Alesso, Afrojack, Tiësto, Vicetone, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, and others.

Koma became engaged to Hilary Duff who was his girlfriend of two years in 2019. They got married in 2019, at their home in Los Angeles. The couple share three daughters.

Koma is also a stepfather to Duff's son from her previous marriage to ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

Duff's tryst with music began in 2002. Her debut studio album, the Christmas-themed Santa Claus Lane, was released that year. She shot to fame with her second album, Metamorphosis, which topped the Billboard 200 chart and earned a 4× Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The actress-sinhger also enjoyed significant commercial success with her subsequent albums, Hilary Duff and Dignity, as well as the 2005 compilation Most Wanted which all went to be certified platinum or gold.

Her fifth album was Breathe In. Breathe Out and her sixth album was titled Luck... or Something. She has been hailed as an inspiration by subsequent teen Disney Channel stars such as Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, and has sold an estimated 15 million records worldwide.