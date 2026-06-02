Kottayam Shock: Late-Night Crash Turns Ugly After Driver Confrontation! Read Details

There was major commotion in Kottayam's Thuruthy area on Sunday evening after a road accident quickly escalated into a tense confrontation. A woman, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, reportedly hit a scooter with her car on MC Road around 5:30 PM.

The woman has been identified as Jomy Joseph, a resident of Kurichi. According to reports, the impact of the collision immediately drew the attention of nearby locals, who rushed to the spot to check on the scooter rider and assess what had happened. Within minutes, a crowd gathered as the situation unfolded on the busy stretch of road.

Tensions rose when locals confronted Jomy Joseph and accused her of being under the influence of alcohol while driving. Eyewitnesses claimed that she became highly aggressive during the exchange and began arguing with those questioning her actions. What started as a verbal altercation soon escalated further, with reports suggesting that some members of the crowd also physically manhandled her amid the heated moment.

As the situation grew increasingly chaotic, the Chingavanam police were alerted and arrived at the scene to bring things under control. The officers intervened, dispersed the crowd, and took Jomy Joseph into custody for questioning.

Police officials have stated that, at present, a case has been registered against her only under charges related to dangerous driving. After initial procedures were completed at the station, she was later released on station bail. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway to determine the exact sequence of events and verify allegations made by both sides.