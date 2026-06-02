Kangana Ranaut's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Title Inspired By PM Modi

Title inspired by PM Modi

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said the title of her upcoming film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' has been inspired by the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The name Bharat Bhagya Vidhata was given by the Prime Minister in 2025. He named the specially-abled as 'Divyangjan'. He also changed the name of the scheme for widows to 'Kalyani'. The workers who make things with their hands were named 'Vishwakarma'. In the same manner, he named the labourers as 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata'. This touched our hearts, and thus we wanted to keep it as our title," Kangana said at the film's trailer launch.

The actor also highlighted that Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is scheduled to watch her film on June 9. "We want many women to come forward and support this film. Eventually, this story is of every Indian. Everyone is a hero. Also, I think if the Prime Minister watches the film, it will be a good message for everyone," Kangana said.

Trailer reveals story of unsung heroes

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' was unveiled on Tuesday, offering a powerful and deeply moving glimpse into a story inspired by true events. It traces the story of ordinary people who rose with extraordinary bravery to save over 400 lives in the face of unimaginable terror.

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who became the nation's quiet saviours when it mattered most. Inspired by real-life incidents, the trailer underlines a chilling truth: without them, the system would collapse in a single day. Kangana Ranaut is seen portraying the character of a staff nurse, an everyday woman whose dedication often goes unnoticed.

Production and Release Details

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), the film is produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' is slated to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

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