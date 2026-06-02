Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
WHO Reports Sharp Decline In Suspected Ebola Cases In Congo

WHO Reports Sharp Decline In Suspected Ebola Cases In Congo


2026-06-02 03:08:08
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a significant decline in the number of suspected Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo, following weeks of growing concern over the potential spread of the outbreak within the country and beyond its borders.

According to Euronews, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said on Tuesday that the number of suspected cases had fallen sharply. As of May 31, a total of 116 suspected cases had been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo, compared with 906 cases reported at the end of last week.

Lindmeier said that some of the suspected cases were confirmed as Ebola infections following laboratory testing, while a large number of others were ruled out after patients were found to be suffering from different illnesses with symptoms similar to those of Ebola, including malaria, meningitis and other fever-related conditions unrelated to the virus.

//Petra// AF

MENAFN02062026000117011021ID1111201827



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search