Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CFA Society Toronto Closes The Market


2026-06-01 05:33:49
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) CFA Society Toronto Closes the Market

June 01, 2026 4:56 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Fred Pinto, CFA, ICD.D, Chief Executive Officer, CFA Society Toronto ("CFA" or the "Society"), with board members and members of CFA Society Toronto's newest CFA® Charterholders, joined Omar Khafagy, CFA, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to close the market and celebrate the Society's 90th anniversary.


Cannot view this video? Visit:

CFA Society Toronto is the world's largest Society of CFA® Charterholders, dedicated to supporting the professional and business development of more than 11,500 members. With a focus on education, networking, and thought leadership, CFA Society Toronto empowers finance and investment professionals to thrive at every stage of their careers. Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is a not-for-profit organization affiliated with CFA Institute, the global body that administers the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) curriculum and sets voluntary, ethics-based performance-reporting standards for the investment industry.

For more information, visit cfatoronto.

MEDIA CONTACT:
 Akanksha Patil
Account Manager
PUNCH Canada Inc.
...

Kenny Chan
Director, Marketing & Communications
CFA Society Toronto
...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

MENAFN01062026004218003983ID1111195908



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search