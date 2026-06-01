MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) CFA Society Toronto Closes the Market

June 01, 2026 4:56 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Fred Pinto, CFA, ICD.D, Chief Executive Officer, CFA Society Toronto ("CFA" or the "Society"), with board members and members of CFA Society Toronto's newest CFA® Charterholders, joined Omar Khafagy, CFA, Head, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to close the market and celebrate the Society's 90th anniversary.



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CFA Society Toronto is the world's largest Society of CFA® Charterholders, dedicated to supporting the professional and business development of more than 11,500 members. With a focus on education, networking, and thought leadership, CFA Society Toronto empowers finance and investment professionals to thrive at every stage of their careers. Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is a not-for-profit organization affiliated with CFA Institute, the global body that administers the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) curriculum and sets voluntary, ethics-based performance-reporting standards for the investment industry.

For more information, visit cfatoronto.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Akanksha Patil

Account Manager

PUNCH Canada Inc.

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Kenny Chan

Director, Marketing & Communications

CFA Society Toronto

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange