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Broadway Bank And Caritas Of Austin Invite Community To Support“Beat The Heat” Donation Drive


2026-06-01 05:31:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In its third year, the June 1-15 campaign provides resources to stay safe during the summer heat

AUSTIN, Texas, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadway Bank is once again partnering with Caritas of Austin for the third annual“Beat the Heat” donation drive, helping protect individuals experiencing homelessness from extreme summer temperatures.
The campaign takes place June 1-15 and invites the community to donate essential items that provide relief during the hottest months of the year. Every donation helps support those most vulnerable to the dangers of prolonged heat exposure.
“Since our founding, Broadway Bank has remained committed to supporting the communities we serve,” said Broadway Bank Community Development Officer Amber Walker.“As we continue celebrating 85 years of strength and stability, efforts like this reflect our ongoing commitment to show up for our neighbors when it matters most.”
“Extreme heat can pose serious health risks for our neighbors experiencing homelessness,” said Aaron King, Caritas of Austin director of marketing and communications.“Community support through drives like this helps ensure we can provide critical resources when they are needed most.”
How to Help

  • Collect any of the needed supplies listed below
  • Drop off donations at participating Broadway Bank financial centers between June 1-15

For those unable to donate in person, monetary contributions can be made online at:

Most-Needed Items
New, unopened items

  • Reusable water bottles
  • Sunscreen (travel size)
  • Sun hats
  • Disposable wipes (travel size)
  • Electrolyte packs
  • Cooling neckerchiefs

Participating Financial Centers
Donations will be accepted during normal financial center hours as follows:

  • Buda – 321 N. FM 1626, Buda, TX 78610
  • Dripping Springs – 320 US-290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620
  • Kyle – 5809 Kyle Pkwy, Kyle, TX 78640
  • Midtown – 911 W. 38th St., #100, Austin, TX 78705
  • Wimberley – 14710 Ranch Rd. 12, Wimberley, TX 78676
  • Round Rock Loan Production Office – 710 Hesters Crossing Rd., Suite 210, Round Rock, TX 78681

Every item donated can make a meaningful difference for someone in need and provide comfort, protection, and relief during extreme temperatures.

About Broadway Bank
Broadway Bank has proudly served Texas since 1941, growing into one of the state's leading privately owned financial institutions. Today, we manage more than $5.9 billion in assets and $3.8 billion under Wealth Management. We provide comprehensive services - including Commercial and Private Banking, Wealth Management, Business and Personal banking, and Insurance - across the Lone Star State with financial experts throughout San Antonio, Austin, the Hill Country, and Dallas. As an independent, family-owned bank, we remain financially sound and focused on Texas. For more information, visit broadway.

CONTACT: For Media Inquiries: Karina Alderete, SVP Corporate Communication Services Officer (210) 665-2925...

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