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Nixie Ember Releases Conscious Reggae Music Tribute 'Heat Of The Moment (Ode For Henry Nowak)'
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nixie Ember Releases Powerful Conscious Reggae Tribute“Heat Of The Moment (Ode For Henry Nowak)” in Memory of Tragically Killed UK Student
Lone Star Ember Music and artist Nixie Ember have released“Heat Of The Moment (Ode For Henry Nowak),” a heartfelt conscious roots reggae track now streaming on all major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube.
The song honors the memory of 18-year-old Southampton University student Henry Nowak, who was tragically killed in a stabbing in Southampton, UK, on December 3, 2025. Through groove-heavy reggae rhythms and raw, storytelling lyrics, the track reflects on sudden loss, the search for justice and accountability, and the importance of supporting those left behind.
Proceeds and donations linked to the release will support 2Wish, the UK charity that provides vital bereavement support to families who have suffered the sudden loss of a child or young adult.
Donate in Henry's memory here:
Even small donations make a meaningful difference. Sharing the song and donation link helps honor Henry's life and aids families facing similar heartbreak.
About the Track
“Heat Of The Moment” blends conscious reggae with urgent social commentary and respectful remembrance. The production features original lyrics and music written by John Ray Crawford with instrumentals by live musicians and tasteful hybrid-AI enhancements that preserve Nixie Ember's authentic vocal performance and the track's raw energy.
About Nixie Ember
Nixie Ember is an indie artist and digital advocate creating bold, genre-blending music at the intersection of queer joy, mental health, bodily autonomy, and unapologetic truth-telling. Backed by Lone Star Ember Music and collaborators including singer/songwriter/producer John Ray Crawford (Houston, TX), she crafts anthems that move between celebration and protest.
Special thanks to the live musicians including Christopher Lee Garcia, and audio engineers at audio engineering company KillazBeatzz.
For media inquiries, interviews, high-resolution artwork, promotional assets, or the official music video, contact:
...
Stream“Heat Of The Moment (Ode For Henry Nowak)” on YouTube:
Key Hashtags:
#JusticeForHenry #HenryNowak #HeatOfTheMoment #NixieEmber #ConsciousReggae #2Wish #RememberHenry #RootsReggae #henrynovak #LoneStarEmberMusic #JohnRayCrawfordLyrics
Lone Star Ember Music and artist Nixie Ember have released“Heat Of The Moment (Ode For Henry Nowak),” a heartfelt conscious roots reggae track now streaming on all major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube.
The song honors the memory of 18-year-old Southampton University student Henry Nowak, who was tragically killed in a stabbing in Southampton, UK, on December 3, 2025. Through groove-heavy reggae rhythms and raw, storytelling lyrics, the track reflects on sudden loss, the search for justice and accountability, and the importance of supporting those left behind.
Proceeds and donations linked to the release will support 2Wish, the UK charity that provides vital bereavement support to families who have suffered the sudden loss of a child or young adult.
Donate in Henry's memory here:
Even small donations make a meaningful difference. Sharing the song and donation link helps honor Henry's life and aids families facing similar heartbreak.
About the Track
“Heat Of The Moment” blends conscious reggae with urgent social commentary and respectful remembrance. The production features original lyrics and music written by John Ray Crawford with instrumentals by live musicians and tasteful hybrid-AI enhancements that preserve Nixie Ember's authentic vocal performance and the track's raw energy.
About Nixie Ember
Nixie Ember is an indie artist and digital advocate creating bold, genre-blending music at the intersection of queer joy, mental health, bodily autonomy, and unapologetic truth-telling. Backed by Lone Star Ember Music and collaborators including singer/songwriter/producer John Ray Crawford (Houston, TX), she crafts anthems that move between celebration and protest.
Special thanks to the live musicians including Christopher Lee Garcia, and audio engineers at audio engineering company KillazBeatzz.
For media inquiries, interviews, high-resolution artwork, promotional assets, or the official music video, contact:
...
Stream“Heat Of The Moment (Ode For Henry Nowak)” on YouTube:
Key Hashtags:
#JusticeForHenry #HenryNowak #HeatOfTheMoment #NixieEmber #ConsciousReggae #2Wish #RememberHenry #RootsReggae #henrynovak #LoneStarEmberMusic #JohnRayCrawfordLyrics
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