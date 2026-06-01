Japan's Ruling Party Backs Crypto Etfs, Yen-Denominated Stablecoins

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A bipartisan push from Japan's ruling party signals a broad reevaluation of how the country treats crypto taxation and the growing use of yen-denominated stablecoins. The Liberal Democratic Party's Parliamentary Association for the Promotion of Blockchain delivered recommendations to Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama covering tax policy, stablecoins, ETFs tied to digital assets, central bank digital currencies, and broader blockchain applications.

According to Nada News, the document also calls for practical steps such as doubling the leverage cap for retail cryptocurrency derivatives trading and establishing a formal framework for exchange-traded funds linked to digital assets. In response, Katayama told reporters that Japan must move forward“without falling behind global developments,” citing evolving crypto legislation and regulatory approaches in the United States.

At a Monday briefing, LDP member Junichi Kanda echoed the sentiment, arguing that on-chain finance should expand across Asia, including the development and adoption of yen-denominated stablecoins. The proposals arrive roughly two months after Tokyo approved changes to classify crypto assets as financial instruments rather than merely a method of payment, with the Financial Services Agency said to be considering amendments to permit crypto ETFs.

The move highlights a regulatory and strategic pivot as Japan positions itself to compete in a global stablecoin market worth roughly $320 billion, a space where USD-pegged tokens currently dominate. A Bank for International Settlements report published in April noted that yen-denominated stablecoins accounted for less than 0.01% of the market capitalization of USD-stablecoins, illustrating the scale gap that policymakers aim to close.

In a broader policy context, the Japanese government's classification shift and ongoing FSA reforms set the stage for more explicit treatment of crypto as an investment asset class. The changes dovetail with peers' efforts to create domestic frameworks around digital assets, including potential ETF structures and stablecoin pilots, to bolster on-chain finance and consumer protections.

Source: Nada News

The LDP's Parliamentary Association for the Promotion of Blockchain urged reforms in crypto taxation, stablecoins, ETFs, and CBDCs, plus a roadmap for blockchain-enabled applications. The association proposed doubling the leverage cap for retail crypto derivatives and creating a framework for ETFs tied to digital assets. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama signaled Japan should keep pace with global developments, highlighting US crypto legislation as a benchmark and underscoring a push to expand on-chain finance domestically, including yen-denominated stablecoins. Japan's regulatory stance is shifting: changes to classify crypto assets as financial instruments were approved, and the FSA is reportedly planning amendments to permit crypto ETFs. Market context remains lopsided: yen-denominated stablecoins hold a minuscule share of the global market compared with USD-pegged stablecoins, per BIS data, underscoring the scale Japan aims to address as it reforms its framework.

Key takeawaysPolicy push unfolds amid evolving regulatory and market landscape

The proposals reflect a deliberate strategic shift. By pushing for an explicit tax framework alongside stablecoins and ETF access, the LDP seeks to reduce regulatory ambiguity and attract institutions and developers to build within Japan's financial system. The indication that retail derivatives could gain more leverage signals a willingness to broaden the instrument suite available to traders, provided safeguards keep pace with growth and volatility.

Katayama's remarks tie Japan's path to international developments, a recurring theme as other economies move to codify crypto in financial market rules. The finance chief's emphasis on staying current with U.S. legislation aligns with a broader trend of Tokyo calibrating its regime to attract investment while emphasizing consumer protection and market integrity.

From a market perspective, the yen-stablecoin initiative is the centerpiece of a regional strategy to anchor on-chain finance within Asia. Policymakers see potential benefits in providing a domestic, regulated vehicle for price stability, settlement efficiency, and cross-border payment use cases. Yet the BIS figures highlight the challenge: yen-denominated stablecoins have yet to gain traction compared with USD-backed tokens, underscoring the work needed to cultivate adoption, liquidity, and interoperability.

The regulatory backdrop is moving on multiple fronts. In addition to the classification changes and ETF considerations, Tokyo's approach is shaped by the U.S. GENIUS Act's framework for payment stablecoins, which has influenced how other countries view stablecoin regulation and permissible structures. The evolving landscape will test how quickly formal rules can translate into usable products, such as regulated yen-denominated stablecoins and exchange-traded digital-asset vehicles.

Market entrants and potential pitfalls on the horizon

Beyond domestic policy, the crypto ecosystem in Japan is drawing attention from international platforms seeking a foothold. Polymarket, a prediction markets platform that has faced legal and regulatory scrutiny in the United States, was reported to be exploring a potential path to operate in Japan by 2030. The prospect faces a substantial hurdle given Japan's stringent gambling and online betting regulations, which could complicate any rollout of event-based markets under its current legal regime.

The evolving Japanese framework will also shape how foreign operators and domestic startups approach product design, risk controls, and licensing. As regulators consider broader categories for crypto ETFs and on-chain financial services, industry participants will be watching for concrete rules, licensing timelines, and consumer protections that would enable broader adoption without compromising stability.

Note: Market and regulatory references reflect reported discussions and regulatory developments as described in contemporary coverage.

As Japan charts this course, investors and builders will want to monitor how tax treatment, ETF eligibility, and stablecoin governance converge with enforcement and oversight. The coming months will reveal whether Tokyo formalizes these recommendations into concrete policy changes and whether the market scales the yen-stablecoin niche into a practical, regulated alternative to USD-pegged tokens.

What to watch next: progress on ETF approvals, the adoption of yen-denominated stablecoins, and how the FSA's amendments translate into real-market access for digital assets.

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