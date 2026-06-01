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Total Voting Rights


2026-06-01 05:16:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Serabi Gold plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

1 June 2026

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, notifies the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of 76,307,760 ordinary shares of 10 pence each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figure of 76,307,760 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the FCA.

For further information
SERABI GOLD plc
Michael Hodgson t + 44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive m +44 (0)7799 473621

Colm Howlin
Chief Financial Officer m +353 89 6078171

Andrew Khov m +1 647 885 4874
Vice President, Investor Relations &
Business Development
e...

BEAUMONT CORNISH Limited
Nominated Adviser & Financial Adviser
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish t +44 (0)20 7628 3396

PEEL HUNT LLP
Joint UK Broker
Ross Allister / Georgia Langoulant t +44 (0)20 7418 9000

TAMESIS PARTNERS LLP
Joint UK Broker
Charlie Bendon/ Richard Greenfield t +44 (0)20 3882 2868

Attachment

  • Serabi TVR 1 June 2026 v1

MENAFN01062026004107003653ID1111195862



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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