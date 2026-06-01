Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update
|March 31, 2026 ($)
|Dec 31, 2025 ($)
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|585,908
|298,758
|Working Capital (Deficit)
|(729,019
|)
|(2,149,223
|)
|Intangible Assets
|3,305,502
|3,439,896
|Total Assets
|4,196,622
|4,240,407
|Total Liabilities
|4,753,867
|4,100,682
|Deficit
|(25,353,905
|)
|(23,678,505
|)
Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss - Three months ended March 31
|March 31, 2026 ($)
|March 31, 2025 ($)
|Research & Development
|1,031,556
|885,594
|General and Administrative
|443,986
|1,224,752
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|(1,675,400
|)
|(2,179,823
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|(0.08
|)
|(0.15
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|22,127,715
|14,077,258
Rakovina Therapeutics' financial statements as filed with SEDAR+ can be accessed from the Company's website at: .
About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.
Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using validated, proprietary platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.
The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the Company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans,”“is expected,”“expects,”“scheduled,”“intends,”“contemplates,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results“may,”“could,”“would,”“might,” or“will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the biopharmaceutical industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at .
For Further Information Contact:
Investor Relations
Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.
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