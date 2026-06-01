Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend On Series K Preferred Shares


2026-06-01 05:16:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared a dividend of $0.315313 on its outstanding Series K Preferred Shares, payable on June 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2026. Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941



MENAFN01062026004107003653ID1111195852



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search