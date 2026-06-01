AFCEA International Announces New Vice Chair And Board Leadership Appointments
Amy M. Fadida has been named vice chair of the Board of Directors. A longtime AFCEA member and leader, she is a seasoned executive and strategic adviser in the telecommunications and information technology sectors, supporting both government and commercial organizations.
“We are thrilled to welcome Amy as vice chair. She has been a dedicated member and leader within AFCEA for more than 30 years, and her passion for our mission is unmatched,” said Board Chair Tamara Greenspan.“Her impressive track record in guiding organizations through growth and transformation, along with her strong connections across government and industry, will strengthen our board and our global community.”
Fadida succeeds Lt. Gen. Bruce Crawford, USA (Ret.), who was appointed by the Board in April as AFCEA's 12th president and CEO. His appointment is effective June 15, 2026. He succeeds Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA (Ret.), who is retiring this month following a distinguished period of service to the association and to the nation.
Jaclyn Wilson, with Booz Allen Hamilton, has been named to serve as the Emerging Leaders Advisory Council (ELAC) representative to the Executive Committee and Hannah Becker, with Becker Digital, will serve as the ELAC representative to the Board.
Alvie Johnson remains the regional vice president (RVP) representative to the Executive Committee and Tim Martin remains as the RVP representative to the Board of Directors.
Executive Committee Members - Class of 2028
Richard Aldridge, Shee Atiká, Inc.
Thelma Barker, Comcast Business
Manfred Boudreaux-Dehmer, former NATO CIO
Amy Fadida, A.M. Fadida Consulting
Maj. Gen. George Franz, USA (Ret.), MANTECH
Ross Guckert, Oracle
Col. Ken Harrison, USA (Ret.)
Steve Hoffman, Fortinet Federal Inc.
Lt. Col. Vanessa Johnson, USAF (Ret.), ServiceNow
Chris Miller, Avaya
Col. Mollie Pearson, USA (Ret.), Pearson Consulting LLC
Vice Adm. Jeffrey Trussler, USN (Ret.), Team Trussler LLC
Aaron Weis, Boeing
Maj. Gen. Garrett Yee, USA (Ret.), GDIT
Board of Directors – Class of 2028
Carey Bandler, NUIX
Jason Blais, Mattermost
Brendan Burke, Salesforce
Trudy Duncan-Rayburn, GOV CIO
Lt. Gen. Stephen Fogarty, USA (Ret.), Booz Allen Hamilton
Col. Dean Fox, USAF (Ret.), Amentum
John Gilligan, Center for Information Security
Al Graziano, Cyber Ranges
A.G. Hatcher Jr., The Hatcher Consulting Group
Capt. Glenn Hernandez, USCG (Ret.), OpEdge Solutions
Jeffrey Neal, T-Mobile
Linda Newton, Laulima Solutions
Tang Pham, AT&T
Brig. Gen. Chad Raduege, USAF (Ret.), The Raduege Group
Anitha Raj, ARAR Technology
Andrew Schnabel, Zscaler
Shivaji Sengupta, NXTKey Corporation
Jason Simmons, SAIC
Christine Skropke, Secunet Security Networks
Gretchen Stewart, Intel
CSM Gerald Tyce, USA (Ret.), Peraton
Doug Wilsie, DK Wilsie Consulting LLC
AFCEA congratulates and thanks all leaders for their service. A complete list of AFCEA's Executive Committee and Board of Directors is available on the organization's website.
########
About AFCEA International
AFCEA International is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit international professional association that connects people, ideas and solutions globally. Established in 1946, the membership association serves the military, government, industry and academia by developing networking and educational opportunities and providing an ethical forum. This enables military, government, industry and academia to align technology and strategy to meet the needs of those who serve. AFCEA operates under the guidance of a board of directors, international staff and committees. A large network of chapters is managed by a group of regional vice presidents. Join online.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment