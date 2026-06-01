MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post 5 Costa Ricans To Have Played In the Premier League appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rica has produced some outstanding footballers over the years, and a select few have tested themselves in the English Premier League, widely regarded as one of the toughest leagues in the world. From prolific strikers to elite goalkeepers, these players helped put Costa Rican football on the global map.

1. Paulo Wanchope

Paulo Wanchope was the trailblazer for Costa Rican footballers in England. The tall, elegant striker arrived at Derby County in 1997 and instantly made headlines by scoring a sensational solo goal against Manchester United on his debut. Derby actually won 3-2 at Old Trafford on that occasion, which not many football betting enthusiasts would've predicted.

Wanchope later played for Manchester City and West Ham United, becoming one of the most recognisable Central American players of his era. Across his Premier League career, he scored 50 goals in 156 appearances, making him the most successful Costa Rican goalscorer in the competition's history.

His combination of pace, technique, and composure made him a nightmare for defenders, and he remains a football icon in Costa Rica.

2. Bryan Ruiz

Bryan Ruiz brought creativity and intelligence to the Premier League during his spell with Fulham. Signed from the Dutch side FC Twente in 2011, Ruiz quickly became known for his technical ability and calmness on the ball.

The attacking midfielder made 97 appearances for Fulham and scored 12 goals during his time in England.

Ruiz was also the heartbeat of Costa Rica's golden generation, captaining the national team during their unforgettable run to the quarter-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

3. Keylor Navas

Although Keylor Navas is best known for his legendary years at Real Madrid, he also had a memorable stint in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest during the 2022–23 season.

Navas joined Forest on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and immediately impressed fans with his reflexes, leadership, and experience. He became the first Costa Rican goalkeeper to play in the Premier League.

Widely regarded as the greatest Costa Rican footballer ever, Navas won three UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid and became one of CONCACAF's most decorated players.

Read about: Costa Rica's Passion For Football, More Than A Game Is A Source Of Pride

4. Bryan Oviedo

Bryan Oviedo earned respect in England as a hardworking and versatile left-back. He joined Everton in 2012 and became a fan favourite thanks to his determination and energy.

One of his most memorable moments came when he scored a dramatic late winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2013. Oviedo later played for Sunderland and made 60 Premier League appearances overall, scoring twice.

Despite suffering a serious leg injury before the 2014 World Cup, Oviedo fought his way back and continued to play a key role for Costa Rica.

5. Joel Campbell

Joel Campbell arrived at Arsenal with huge expectations after impressing as a teenager for Costa Rica. Although much of his Arsenal career included loan spells across Europe, he still managed to make appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners.

Campbell played 23 Premier League matches and scored three goals during his time in England.

Known for his pace, dribbling, and work ethic, Campbell was one of Costa Rica's standout performers during the 2014 World Cup and remained a key figure for the national team for many years.

Final Thoughts

Costa Rica may be a relatively small footballing nation, but these five players proved that Costa Rican talent can succeed at the highest level of English football. From Paulo Wanchope's goalscoring exploits to Keylor Navas' world-class goalkeeping, each player left a lasting mark on the Premier League and inspired future generations of Costa Rican footballers.

Read about: DATE 2026: Caribbean's Premier Tourism Fair Opens in Punta Cana

The post 5 Costa Ricans To Have Played In the Premier League appeared first on The Costa Rica News.