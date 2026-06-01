Banking In Mexico For Expats: Open An Account (2026)
|Traditional banks
|Digital banks / fintechs
|Examples
|BBVA, Banorte, Santander, HSBC
|Nu, Hey Banco
|Branch network
|Large, nationwide
|Little or none
|Onboarding
|In branch, by appointment
|In-app, fast
|Fees
|Often monthly fees / minimums
|Typically low or none
|Best for
|Mortgages, full services, cash
|Everyday spending, transfers
Accounts are usually opened in person, often by appointment. Bring originals and copies of every document, make any minimum opening deposit, and you will leave with a debit card and access to the bank's mobile app.
Activate online banking the same day and set sensible transfer limits before you start moving money.Transfers: SPEI, CLABE and Money From Abroad
Domestic transfers run on SPEI, the central bank's instant payment system, addressed to an 18-digit CLABE number rather than a simple account number. They are fast and typically free or very cheap.
For money from abroad, services like Wise or a SWIFT transfer work; compare the exchange rate and fees, which often beat sending through a card.Fees, Limits and Tax Reporting
Watch for accounts that charge commissions or require high minimum balances, and ask about caps on cash deposits, which banks monitor closely. Remember that Mexico exchanges financial information internationally under common reporting standards, so keep your tax affairs in order both at home and with the SAT.Frequently Asked Questions Can I open a bank account in Mexico as a tourist?
Sometimes, but only limited accounts. A resident card makes the process far easier and unlocks full-service accounts at most banks.Which documents do I need to open an account?
Typically your resident card, CURP, RFC, passport and a recent proof of address (comprobante de domicilio). Requirements vary slightly by bank and branch.What is a CLABE?
The CLABE is an 18-digit number used to send and receive domestic transfers over Mexico's instant SPEI system. You give it out the way you would an IBAN or routing and account number.How do I bring money from abroad?
Services such as Wise, or a traditional SWIFT bank transfer, both work. Compare the exchange rate and fees, since specialist services often beat sending money by card.Are there English-speaking banks in Mexico?
BBVA and HSBC, and the fintech apps Nu and Hey Banco, are among the easier options for English speakers, though service in branches is mostly in Spanish.Will Mexico report my account to my home country?
Likely yes. Mexico participates in international common reporting standards, so balances and income may be shared with your home tax authority.Next in the series
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02 - Your CURP and RFC: The Numbers That Unlock Mexico
03 - Residency in Mexico: Temporary vs Permanent
09 - Cost of Living in Mexico: A Realistic Budget
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