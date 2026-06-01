Cost Of Living In Mexico For Expats: 2026 City Guide

Key Facts

- It varies by city. The cost of living in Mexico ranges widely: Mexico City and the resort corridors are the priciest, while Mérida, Puebla and Oaxaca are far cheaper.

- Rent dominates. Housing is the biggest single line item; a central Mexico City one-bedroom can cost two to three times a comparable place in a secondary city.

- Local beats imported. Shopping and eating like locals at mercados, tianguis and set-menu comidas keeps costs low; imported goods erase the savings quickly.

- Healthcare is affordable. Out-of-pocket private consultations and voluntary IMSS both cost a fraction of US prices.

- Budget in pesos. All figures here are approximate 2026 pesos with rough US dollars at about 18 to 20 MXN per USD; the exchange rate swings your real cost.

The cost of living in Mexico depends heavily on where you settle. Mexico City and beach destinations like Playa del Carmen and Los Cabos are the most expensive, Guadalajara and Monterrey sit in the middle, and cities such as Mérida, Querétaro, Puebla and Oaxaca are noticeably cheaper.

Your lifestyle matters as much as the city: a local-style life costs a fraction of one built around imported products, international schools and frequent flights.

Rent is the largest expense. A modern one-bedroom in a central Mexico City neighbourhood such as Roma or Condesa can run roughly 18,000 to 30,000 pesos a month, while comparable space in Mérida or Puebla may be half that.

Landlords often ask foreigners for a guarantor (aval) or extra deposits, and furnished short-term rentals carry a clear premium over unfurnished annual leases.

Rough 2026 ranges in pesos. Treat them as a starting point, not a quote.