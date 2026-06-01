Cost Of Living In Mexico For Expats: 2026 City Guide
|Item
|Single, central CDMX
|Couple, secondary city
|Rent
|18,000–30,000
|12,000–18,000
|Utilities + internet
|1,200–2,500
|1,500–3,000
|Groceries
|4,000–7,000
|6,000–10,000
|Transport
|800–2,500
|1,000–3,000
|Healthcare / insurance
|1,500–4,000
|3,000–7,000
|Dining & leisure
|3,000–8,000
|4,000–9,000
|Approx. total
|28,000–54,000
|27,500–50,000
Shopping at local markets and tianguis is far cheaper than imported goods in supermarkets. Public transport and the metro cost only a few pesos per ride, and ride-hailing apps remain inexpensive by North American or European standards.
Electricity from CFE can spike in hot climates that need air conditioning, while water, gas and home internet are generally modest monthly expenses.Healthcare and Insurance
Out-of-pocket private care and many procedures cost a fraction of US prices, which is why some residents pay directly while others carry private insurance. Voluntary public coverage through IMSS is another low-cost option for residents.
Budget for insurance if you want access to top private hospitals without large one-off bills.How Much You Really Need
A single person living modestly outside the priciest districts might spend roughly 28,000 to 45,000 pesos a month all in, while a couple wanting central Mexico City comfort could see 50,000 to 70,000 pesos or more. Track your own spending for the first few months, because the city, your lifestyle and the exchange rate will move these numbers.Frequently Asked Questions Is Mexico cheaper than the US or Europe?
Generally yes, especially on housing, food, transport and healthcare. Mexico City is the priciest part of the country but still typically cheaper than major US or Western European cities.How much does a couple need to live comfortably in Mexico City?
A comfortable central Mexico City lifestyle for a couple often runs from about 50,000 to 70,000 pesos a month or more, depending on rent, schooling and how often you eat out.Do I need a car in Mexico?
Not in the main cities. The metro, buses and inexpensive ride-hailing apps like Uber and DiDi cover most needs, and many expats skip car ownership entirely.How much is rent in Mexico?
A central one-bedroom in Mexico City runs roughly 18,000 to 30,000 pesos a month; secondary cities can be half that. Furnished and short-term rentals cost more.Does the peso exchange rate affect my budget?
Yes. Because your income may be in another currency, swings in the peso can meaningfully change how far your money goes from month to month.Which Mexican cities are cheapest for expats?
Mérida, Puebla, Oaxaca and Querétaro generally cost less than Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and the beach resort areas.Next in the series
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07 - Renting an Apartment in Mexico (coming soon)
03 - Residency in Mexico: Temporary vs Permanent
06 - Healthcare: IMSS, Private Plans and Cover
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