RFC And CURP In Mexico For Expats: The Key Ids (2026)
|CURP
|RFC
|What it is
|Population registry ID
|Tax (taxpayer) ID
|Issued by
|RENAPO / INM
|SAT (tax authority)
|When you get it
|Automatically with residency
|By appointment at SAT
|Main uses
|Identity, schools, healthcare, forms
|Work, invoicing, leases, banking
|How to obtain
|Print free online once issued
|Book a SAT cita with documents
Plan to provide both IDs when opening accounts, starting employment, buying property, contracting utilities and requesting a CFDI. Employers withhold tax against your RFC, and landlords increasingly ask for it so they can invoice rent correctly.
Banks frequently request the constancia de situación fiscal, so keep a recent printout on hand.Common Pitfalls
The most frequent issues are accents and double surnames that appear inconsistently across documents. Keep your spelling identical everywhere and carry a printed constancia. If you never plan to work but still need to bank, ask the bank which document set it accepts, as policies vary between branches.Frequently Asked Questions Do I need an RFC if I will not work in Mexico?
Often yes. Banks and landlords frequently ask for an RFC even if you have no Mexican income. You can register with the SAT without declaring economic activity.How do I get my CURP?
If you hold a resident card, your CURP is generated automatically during registration. You can then print it for free from the federal government portal whenever you need it.What is the constancia de situación fiscal?
It is the SAT certificate confirming your RFC and tax status. Banks and employers commonly ask for a recent copy, which you can download once you are registered.Can I get an RFC as a temporary resident?
Yes. Both temporary and permanent residents can register for an RFC at the SAT with their CURP, resident card, passport and proof of address.What is the e.firma and do I need it?
The e.firma is your official digital signature for online filings and documents with the SAT. It is not mandatory for everyone, but it is very useful if you will invoice or file taxes.Why do my documents show my name differently?
Mexican systems split surnames and use accents, which can differ from your passport. Keep the spelling and surname order consistent across your CURP, RFC and bank records to avoid rejections.Next in the series
-
03 - Residency in Mexico: Temporary vs Permanent
05 - Open a Bank Account in Mexico as a Foreigner
04 - Residence Registration: The Canje at INM (coming soon)
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