Epsilon Energy LTD. Announces Quarterly Dividend And Borrowing Base Redetermination
The Company also announced the results of a borrowing base redetermination on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility (the“ Credit Facility”), dated October 8, 2025, with Frost Bank and Texas Capital Bank (“ Lenders”). Effective on May 29, 2026, the Lenders redetermined the borrowing base at $90 million and increased commitments to $90 million. The next redetermination is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026. There is currently $40.5 million outstanding on the Credit Facility.
About Epsilon
Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.
Contact Information:
281-670-0002
Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
...
Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment