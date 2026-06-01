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Momentive Appoints Jim Knaub As Chief Marketing Officer


2026-06-01 03:46:07
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Momentive Performance Materials (Momentive), a global high-performance silicones and specialty solutions company, today announced the appointment of Jim Knaub as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective June 1. In this role, he will lead the global marketing team and oversee the Company's portfolio positioning, value proposition development, go to market strategy, and commercial enablement.
Jim Knaub joins Momentive from Dow, bringing more than 24 years of experience in a variety of leadership positions driving growth through strong product marketing and go to market leadership across the chemical industry.
“We are pleased to welcome Jim to Momentive,” said Craig Borkowski, Chief Executive Officer at Momentive.“His demonstrated expertise in transforming technical innovation into customer value, along with his collaborative approach with sales and R&D, will support the enhancement of our portfolio, foster growth, and strengthen our commitment to innovation.”
“I'm thrilled to be joining Momentive and partnering with the marketing, commercial and innovation teams to help drive profitable growth,” said Jim.“This is an organization with strong technology and big opportunities, and I'm excited to bring a disciplined, market‐driven approach to how we position, launch, and scale our products globally.”
Jim holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin.

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EIN Presswire

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