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Healthy Coffee: Turn Your Daily Cup Into A Wellness Booster With These Simple Hacks!
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) For many of us, coffee is the go-to drink over tea for that instant energy kick. But drinking too much isn't great for your health. Here's how you can make your daily cuppa healthier with a few simple additions and get some amazing benefits.Cocoa is packed with antioxidants. If you drink it daily, it can help lower your risk of heart disease.
Adding a little bit of ghee to your coffee can really help with digestion and also improve your overall gut health.
ALSO READ:Milk Storage: Tired of spoiled milk? Try these simple kitchen hacks!Cardamom, or elaichi, is not just for great flavour; it has many health benefits. Adding it to coffee can improve insulin sensitivity and boost your metabolism.
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