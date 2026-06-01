Cancer Symptoms: Key Warning Signs You Should Watch Out For! Read Details

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) We often don't spot cancer symptoms in the early stages. By the time this deadly disease is diagnosed, it's usually quite late. So, if you notice any of these signs, you must pay attention.Constant tiredness that never goes away can be a symptom of colon or gastric cancer. If you feel this way, don't delay seeing a doctor.

You should not ignore a cough that lasts for more than three weeks. Also watch for chest pain or blood while coughing, as these could be symptoms of thyroid cancer.

ALSO READ:Breast Cancer Symptoms: Look Beyond Lumps, These Signs Could Save You!

Finding blood in your stool or urine, or experiencing sudden vaginal bleeding, can be a sign of cervical cancer. See a doctor right away if this happens.Sudden weight loss without any diet or exercise can be a cancer symptom. It is linked to pancreas, lung, and gastric cancers. However, do remember that high stress can also cause weight loss.

Sudden changes in skin colour, non-stop itching, or pain can all be signs of skin cancer. You must not ignore these symptoms.

ALSO READ:Cancer Risk: 7 Everyday Things In Your Kitchen That Could Be Risky

A constantly bloated stomach and other tummy troubles could be a sign of cancer. If you face these issues regularly, it's best to consult a doctor.