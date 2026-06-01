SBM Offshore And Solstad Offshore In Partnership For A New Installation Vessel
|Financial Calendar
|Date
|Year
|Half Year 2026 Earnings
|August 6
|2026
|Third Quarter 2026 Trading Update
|November 12
|2026
|Full Year 2026 Earnings
|February 18
|2027
|Annual General Meeting
|April 7
|2027
|First Quarter 2027 Trading Update
|May 5
|2027
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager
|Phone:
|+31 (0)20 236 32 36
|E-mail:
|...
|Website:
Media Relations
Giampaolo Arghittu
Head of External Relations
|Phone:
|+31 (0)6 212 62 333 / +39 33 494 79 584
|E-mail:
|...
|Website:
Market Abuse Regulation
This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Disclaimer
Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current views, expectations and various assumptions regarding the financial and non-financial position of SBM Offshore N.V., anticipated developments and other factors, and involve known and unknown risks, dependencies and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect', 'should', 'could', 'shall' and / or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the 'Impacts, Risks and Opportunities' section of the 2025 Annual Report.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company's business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore N.V. does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.
Data underpinning certain disclosures – particularly sustainability-related - may be subject to inherent limitations. These limitations include but are not limited to reliance on third party data providers whose data quality, completeness and integrity may differ; the use of estimates and assumptions where actual data is unavailable or incomplete; and dependencies on value chain partners for timely and accurate information provision. Methodologies, standards and regulatory requirements for measuring and reporting information-especially sustainability related information-continue to evolve. As a result, our measurement approaches and reported figures may be refined over time as more accurate, granular or standardised data becomes available. Accordingly, all data, and emissions data in particular, should be interpreted in light of these limitations and the ongoing maturation of sustainability reporting practices across our value chain.
This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in 2025 Annual Report, available on our website Annual Reports - SBM Offshore.
Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release“SBM Offshore” and“SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.
"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark,“Fast4Ward®”, and“F4W®” and“Imodco®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.
Attachment
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SBM Offshore and Solstad Offshore in partnership for a new installation vessel
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