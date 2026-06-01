Smith+Nephew Launch Next Generation LEAFTM Patient Monitoring System An Innovative Pressure Injury Prevention Platform Delivering Proven Clinical Impact
Every year, approximately 60,000 annual deaths in the US are attributed to HAPIs,4 placing a $26.8B annual burden on the nationwide economy.5 For individual hospitals, that can mean millions of extra dollars spent on extended lengths of stay and patient readmissions. Staff shortages, workload pressures, and limited data access all contribute to protocol inconsistencies, while clinicians face growing pressure to improve patient safety and control costs, without compromising outcomes.
Positioned at the forefront of HAPI prevention, LEAF Next Generation is a cloud-hosted solution which features a redesigned and enhanced user interface. Designed in consultation with multidisciplinary nursing teams, LEAF Next Generation helps to ensure that at-risk patients get the necessary care at the appropriate time, with improved turn quality and protocol adherence.1-3 The system seamlessly integrates with hospital electronic medical records (EMRs), helping nurses to adhere to turning protocols using real time data and reporting that quickly identifies at-risk patients. Hosted securely on Smith+Nephew's cloud, with access via any hospital-approved device, clinicians are able to focus on patient care rather than system maintenance.
The system's user interface enables intuitive workflow navigation with document automation which allows nurses to quickly access critical information and streamline patient management. Interdisciplinary teams benefit from instant access to patient-level insights, alongside a hospital-wide view to assess performance over time. This helps to ensure continuous delivery of high-quality care is maintained at all times.6
The LEAF system has already transformed HAPI prevention, turning evidence into action compared to the standard of care. Each year, it monitors over 150,000 patients,6 reducing the odds of HAPIs by up to 73%2 and delivering up to $1.8 million in estimated savings in just one critical care facility.7,8
Rohit Kashyap, President of Advanced Wound Management at Smith+Nephew said“The LEAF Patient Monitoring System has truly revolutionized how we think about pressure injury prevention. Scalability, interoperability, and ease of use are key to driving adoption and establishing a new standard of care in patient turning and repositioning. Backed by proven outcomes for both clinicians and patients, The LEAF System is already shaping what's possible in pressure injury prevention protocols.“
The next generation of the LEAF Patient Monitoring System is now commercially available in the US as we support healthcare providers and patients in reducing the burden of HAPIs.
To learn more about LEAF Next Generation, please click Homepage | LEAF System
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About Smith+Nephew
Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.
Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $6.2 billion in 2025. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.
For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.
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