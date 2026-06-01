Carahsoft Hosts Annual Govexperience Summit: Advancing Government Service Delivery & CX At Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center, June 2, 2026
|. Adobe
|. New Relic
|. Alchemer
|. Nexthink
|. Everbridge
|. NICE
|. Figma
|. Ninetx
|. govSlackers
|. Qualtrics
|. Granicus
|. Queue-it
|. Help Scout
|. Red Hat
|. Knox Systems
|. Salesforce
|. Kroll
|. S-Docs
|. ServiceNow
|. TeamViewer
|. Switchboard
|. Zoom
The summit will also feature additional thought leadership and media engagement opportunities in partnership with FedGov Today, including on-site interviews with Government and industry leaders focused on the future of Government CX, digital modernization and mission innovation. Select event sponsors and speakers will participate in broadcast and digital video segments designed to extend key conversations and insights beyond the event audience, which will air during primetime on WJLA 24/7 News.
Event sponsors will also have the opportunity to participate in FedGov Today Industry Video Insights interviews, featuring individual conversations with George Jackson focused on emerging Public Sector technology trends and innovation strategies. These short-form video interviews will be published on FedGovToday and promoted through FedGov Today's LinkedIn channel.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to earn up to four Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits in Information Technology through participation in summit programming. Additional information regarding CPE eligibility and requirements is available here.
JOIN TODAY!
For more information on the summit or to register for the event, click here. For information on sponsorship opportunities through Carahsoft, contact Samantha Hermes at (703) 230-7416.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
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