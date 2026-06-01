Industrial Acceptance Corporation (D/B/A IAC) Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving Industrial Acceptance Corporation d/b/a IAC, Inc. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE.

On February 24, 2025, Industrial Acceptance Corporation d/b/a IAC, Inc. (“IAC”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, IAC determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals accessed and removed files containing the sensitive personal information of 79,216 individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach included, but is not limited to:



Names

Social Security numbers Driver's license numbers



If you received notice of the IAC data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit our site HERE. Murphy Law Firm is evaluating legal options, including a potential class action lawsuit, to seek compensation on behalf of individuals impacted by the Industrial Acceptance Corporation data breach.

As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may now be in the hands of cybercriminals who can post the data on the dark web or exploit it to commit identity theft and fraud.

To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

Contact:

Murphy Law Firm

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