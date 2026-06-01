TEGNA Stations Honored With 50 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
“These honors reflect a sustained dedication to serving our communities with courageous reporting, distinctive writing and trustworthy coverage distributed across platforms,” said Julie Wolfe, vice president of content at TEGNA.“Congratulations to our talented news teams, who continue to set a high standard for local journalism across the country.”
Overall, 16 TEGNA stations were honored:
- KARE – Minneapolis, Minn., 9 awards KING – Seattle, Wash., 7 awards KUSA – Denver, Colo., 6 awards WFAA – Dallas, Texas, 5 awards WTHR – Indianapolis, Ind., 5 awards KGW – Portland, Ore., 3 awards, including Overall Excellence WCSH/WLBZ (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Portland, Maine, 3 awards WTSP – Tampa, Fla., 2 awards KHOU – Houston, Texas, 2 awards KREM – Spokane, Wash., 2 awards KSDK – St. Louis, Mo., 1 award KXTV – Sacramento, Cal., 1 award WUSA – Washington, D.C., 1 award WBIR – Knoxville, Tenn., 1 award WGRZ – Buffalo, N.Y., 1 award WTOL – Toledo, Ohio, 1 award
The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), operating independently of Nexstar consistent with the“Hold Separate Order” issued by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on April 17, 2026. TEGNA is a multiplatform media company operating 64 local television stations in 51 U.S. markets, and hundreds of websites, mobile and Connected TV (CTV) apps, and Premion, a leading Connected TV and Over-the-Top (OTT) advertising platform.
For media inquiries, contact:
Molly McMahon
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
703-873-6422
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