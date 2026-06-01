Hyperliquid's HYPE Breakout Targets $100 Mark

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Hyperliquid 's native token HYPE has extended its rally, climbing more than 30% in just five days to approach a fresh record near $74. A textbook bull pennant breakout has traders eyeing a potential push toward the $100 area, supported by a surge in open interest and a tightening price pattern that could point to a sustained move higher.

Over the weekend, HYPE breached the upper boundary of a bullish continuation formation, adding weight to the case that the recent run is not merely a short-lived pump. If the breakout holds, the measured target from the pennant suggests a rise toward about $105.30, a roughly 45% upside from current levels. Yet, as the token edges into uncharted territory, investors should watch for momentum fatigue and a potential pullback near key moving averages that could referee the pace of gains.

HYPE broke out of a bull pennant and could target roughly $105, about 45% above current price levels. Hyperliquid 's open interest has surged to a record $3.5 billion, signaling growing leveraged participation as price discovery accelerates. Open interest-weighted funding has stayed modestly positive, indicating a persistent bullish tilt in perpetual futures trading. Hyperliquid has overtaken Ethereum in 30-day app revenue, generating $57.9 million, with 99% of protocol fees funneled into the Assistance Fund, which buys HYPE on the open market. US-listed HYPE ETFs have drawn $122.2 million in net assets since their May 12 debut, underscoring institutional demand for crypto exposure. The broader market backdrop has improved, with the CFTC recognizing perpetuals as price-discovery instruments, a point noted by industry coverage as supportive for the sector's risk management framework.

Key takeawaysHYPE's breakout: a classic pennant setup with an outsized target

Technical observers note that HYPE's late-May surge formed the“flagpole” of a bull pennant, followed by a brief consolidation inside a tightening range. The pattern's hallmark is a series of lower highs and higher lows that condense volatility ahead of a decisive move. When the price breaks above the flag's upper boundary, the expected move is often quantified by adding the height of the preceding rally (the flagpole) to the breakout point. In HYPE's case, the breakout occurred with rising volume over the weekend, a sign of renewed conviction behind the move.

Market participants tracking the chart view a potential climb toward the mid-$100s as a plausible near-term objective, with the measured target sitting near $105.30 and a timetable that could span June to July. Still, the trajectory remains sensitive to momentum preservation; a pullback toward the 20-day exponential moving average around $58 in June would complicate the bullish narrative and could invite further consolidation.

Chart data and technical annotations have been monitored on TradingView, which provides the framework for understanding how the pattern translates into potential price trajectories. While a pennant breakout is not a guaranteed predictor of upside, the near-term setup appears favorable so long as buyers maintain control and volume sustains its advance.

Derivatives markets backing the move: liquidity, leverage, and pressure relief

Beyond price action, derivatives metrics paint a corroborating picture of intensified participation and a tilt toward upside risk appetite. Open interest has surged to a record $3.5 billion, up from roughly $1.41 billion at the start of the year, according to data tracked by CoinGlass. The acceleration in open interest implies more capital is being deployed in leveraged bets as HYPE moves through price discovery.

The funding dynamics align with a bullish bias: the open-interest-weighted funding rate hovered near 0.0050% every eight hours as of Monday and has remained predominantly positive through the rally. This regime indicates long positions are paying a modest premium to maintain perpetual futures exposure, a sign that buyers are willing to finance the uptrend rather than exiting en masse at key price levels.

On the liquidation front, the squeeze narrative has been active. Since May 20, roughly $126.28 million in short liquidations contrasted with about $68.85 million in long liquidations, underscoring a scenario in which weak hands were forced to cover as prices moved higher. Such dynamics can amplify the pace of gains as shorts exit and buyers repopulate the market, reinforcing the ascent toward the $100–$105 target zone.

Fundamental momentum: revenue, buybacks, and institutional interest

HYPE's on-chain fundamentals add a compelling layer to the technical backdrop. DefiLlama data show Hyperliquid overtaking Ethereum to become the second-largest blockchain by app revenue over a 30-day rolling window, with reported app revenue of $57.9 million. A key feature of Hyperliquid's economic model is that 99% of protocol fees flow to the Assistance Fund, which is used to buy HYPE on the open market. This buy-and-burn-like mechanism creates a recurring demand channel for HYPE that is closely tied to network activity and token economics, potentially creating a reinforcing feedback loop between on-chain activity and market demand.

The broader narrative for perpetuals has also gained traction. Earlier this week, coverage highlighted the CFTC's recognition of perpetual contracts as valuable tools for price discovery and risk management. While Hyperliquid itself is not a direct beneficiary of this regulatory acknowledgment, the shift helps normalize perpetuals within the crypto trading ecosystem and can bolster confidence among traders and institutions that rely on robust price signals and hedging tools. In the wake of the CFTC update, HYPE-related interest has surged, with price action and volumes reinforcing a narrative of strengthened liquidity and market participation.

Additionally, the readiness of traditional crypto vehicles seeking exposure to HYPE appears buoyant. Since May 12, US-listed HYPE exchange-traded funds from Bitwise and 21Shares have attracted a combined net asset inflow of about $122.2 million, according to SoSoValue data. This inflow signals that a segment of institutional capital is seeking regulated access to Hyperliquid's performance dynamics, which could translate into sustained demand even if a portion of the market turns cautious on the spot token itself.

Broader market context: a more constructive environment for tokenized demand

The confluence of a technical breakout, rising open interest, constructive funding, and real-world revenue-backed buyback mechanics contributes to a more favorable backdrop for HYPE. The token's dual momentum-on-chain economics via the Assistance Fund and off-chain demand via ETF inflows-paints a more nuanced picture than a typical one-sided rally. As investors evaluate risk, price targets, and liquidity, the interplay between leveraged bets and the fund's buy pressure will be crucial to watch in the coming weeks.

What to monitor next includes whether the breakout sustains through upcoming sessions, whether the $58 area acts as a magnet for profit-taking, and how ongoing ETF flows evolve in response to evolving market sentiment and regulatory signals. If the momentum persists, the $100–$105 zone could become a magnet for additional buyers, while any relapse below the 20-day moving average might spark a consolidation phase that redefines the near-term trajectory.

In sum, HYPE's current arc is anchored in a blend of disciplined technicals, a strong chain-level revenue story, and a broader market that is gradually embracing perpetuals and crypto-backed exposure as legitimate investment instruments. As investors weigh the risks and opportunities, the coming weeks will be telling for whether Hyperliquid can convert brisk momentum into a lasting ascent or settle into a new trading range.

What to watch next: continued price action around the $74–$105 range, the evolution of open interest and funding signals, and the pace of ETF inflows and buyback-driven demand on the underlying token. The regulatory backdrop, particularly around perpetuals, will also shape how market participants price risk and navigate the next phase of Hyperliquid's growth.

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