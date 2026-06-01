When National Security Becomes Market Logic

MENAFN - Asia Times) In recent weeks, Japan halted South Korean equity firm MBK Partners' acquisition of machine-tool manufacturer Makino Milling Machine on national security grounds.

Around the same time, the British government reportedly signaled discomfort with Bharti Enterprises' plan to increase its stake in telecom giant British Telecom beyond a critical threshold.

Meanwhile, Dutch authorities blocked the takeover of a company linked to the Netherlands' digital identity infrastructure.

Different countries, sectors, and investors. Yet these seemingly unrelated cases point to a common reality: National security is no longer confined to the realm of defense. It is increasingly shaping who can own, control, invest in and access the technologies and infrastructures that underpin the global economy.

What unites these episodes is not nationality, ideology or even sector. It is the growing tendency of governments to view economic assets through the lens of national security.

This raises a broader question: What exactly constitutes national security in the twenty-first century? During the Cold War, national security was largely defined by military capabilities and territorial defense. In the decades that followed, however, the concept expanded considerably. Today, it encompasses not only telecommunications and energy infrastructure but also semiconductors, artificial intelligence, industrial ecosystems, critical minerals and digital networks.

As economic competitiveness, technological leadership and geopolitical influence become increasingly intertwined, national security is no longer confined to protecting borders. It increasingly shapes who can own, control, invest in and access the technologies and infrastructures that underpin modern economies.

This broadening of national security reflects deeper changes in the global economy. As production networks, data systems, financial flows and technological innovation have become, increasingly, transnational, states have grown more conscious of the vulnerabilities embedded within them.

The Covid-19 pandemic exposed the risks associated with concentrated supply chains, while geopolitical tensions highlit the strategic significance of semiconductors, critical minerals, digital infrastructure and advanced technologies. Economic interdependence, once viewed primarily as a source of efficiency and prosperity, is increasingly also seen as a source of vulnerability and leverage.

National security is therefore concerned not merely with defending territory, but with safeguarding the economic and technological foundations upon which national power increasingly rests.