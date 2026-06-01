Essex Gutter Specialist Celebrates 18 Years, 10,000 Jobs Completed And 283 Five-Star Google Reviews

MENAFN - Pressat)- Rayleigh Gutter Cleaning and Repairs, a family-run exterior maintenance specialist serving residential and commercial properties across Essex, is celebrating 18 years in business. The milestone coincides with the company achieving 283 five-star Google reviews, maintaining approval through the Essex County Council Trading Standards Buy With Confidence scheme, and receiving recognition from ThreeBestRated for three consecutive years.

Established: 2008 Years in Business: 18 Jobs Completed: Over 10,000 Google Reviews: 283 Five-Star Reviews Accreditation: Essex Trading Standards Buy With Confidence Approved Recognition: ThreeBestRated Award Recipient (Three Consecutive Years) Service Area: Rayleigh and Essex

Company Highlights

Founded in 2008, Rayleigh Gutter Cleaning and Repairs has grown to become one of Essex's highest-rated and most highly reviewed gutter cleaning and repair specialists. Since launching, the company has completed more than 10,000 gutter cleaning, repair, and maintenance jobs for homeowners and businesses throughout the county.

The company specialises in professional gutter cleaning, gutter repairs, gutter replacement, fascia and soffit cleaning, downpipe unblocking, and conservatory roof cleaning across Rayleigh, Southend, Chelmsford, Basildon, Brentwood, Billericay, and the wider Essex area.

The business attributes its long-term success to reliable workmanship, transparent pricing, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

"Our goal from day one has been to provide a dependable service that homeowners can genuinely trust," said Gavin Ransome, founder of Rayleigh Gutter Cleaning and Repairs. "Whether we're clearing heavily blocked gutters, repairing leaks, or helping prevent costly water damage, we focus on doing the job properly. Having 283 customers independently verify that effort on Google means a great deal to us."

The 18-year milestone comes as property maintenance professionals continue to highlight blocked and overflowing gutters as a common contributor to damp, staining, and water-related property damage.

Based on the company's experience serving homeowners and businesses across Essex, overflowing gutters, leaking joints, blocked downpipes, and moss-related blockages remain among the most common issues identified during routine inspections.

"Many property owners don't realise there is a problem until they notice overflowing water, damp patches, staining, or visible leaks," Ransome added. "Regular gutter maintenance is one of the simplest and most cost-effective ways to protect a property from avoidable damage."

In addition to its customer review milestone, the company's membership of the Buy With Confidence scheme demonstrates its ongoing commitment to consumer protection, professional standards, and customer service.

Looking ahead, Rayleigh Gutter Cleaning and Repairs plans to continue investing in advanced gutter vacuum systems, inspection technology, and service improvements to support homeowners and businesses across Essex.

"Eighteen years in business is something we're incredibly proud of," said Ransome. "The support we've received from customers across Essex has allowed us to grow steadily while maintaining the standards that built our reputation. We look forward to continuing to serve local homeowners and businesses for many years to come."

About Rayleigh Gutter Cleaning and Repairs

Established in 2008, Rayleigh Gutter Cleaning and Repairs is a fully insured exterior maintenance company based in Rayleigh, Essex. The company provides domestic and commercial gutter cleaning, gutter repairs, gutter replacement, downpipe unblocking, fascia and soffit cleaning, and conservatory roof cleaning services throughout Essex.

The business has completed more than 10,000 local jobs, holds 283 five-star Google reviews, is approved through the Essex County Council Trading Standards Buy With Confidence scheme, and has been recognised by ThreeBestRated for three consecutive years.

For further information, visit