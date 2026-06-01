MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Thiogenesis Upsizes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common Shares

June 01, 2026 2:49 PM EDT | Source: Thiogenesis Therapeutics, Corp.

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) ("Thiogenesis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a next-generation cysteamine-based therapy for rare diseases, today announced that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (see the Company's news release dated May 11, 2026) from 16 million to approximately 18 million common shares at a price of $0.50 per Common Share of the Company for gross proceeds of approximately $9 million.

The Offering has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing is expected to occur later this week, subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and customary closing conditions.

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance the clinical development of TTI-0102, including an investigator-initiated study in cystinosis and a Phase 2a clinical study in Leigh syndrome spectrum, together with formulation and manufacturing activities, regulatory engagement, and general working capital and corporate purposes.

About Thiogenesis

Based in San Diego, California, Thiogenesis Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: TTI) (OTCQX: TTIPF) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing TTI-0102, a novel controlled-release cysteamine prodrug designed to improve tolerability and dosing relative to existing therapies. The Company is focused on TTI-0102 in nephropathic cystinosis, where it is in late-stage development, and is also advancing research and clinical work in primary mitochondrial diseases, initially focused on Leigh syndrome spectrum disorders.