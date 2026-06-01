Associate Professor, Telfer School of Management, L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa

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I am an Associate Professor at the Telfer School of Management, University of Ottawa. My current research focuses on entrepreneurship, careers, work and well-being, with particular attention to self-employment, inequality, immigrant entrepreneurship, and life-course transitions.

My work examines how individuals and households navigate major career and family changes, including transitions into and out of self-employment, precarious work, and the role of institutions and social structures in shaping entrepreneurial opportunities and well-being.

I have published research in leading journals including Entrepreneurship Theory and Practice, Journal of Business Venturing, Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal, Small Business Economics, and Industrial and Corporate Change. Before joining the University of Ottawa, I held academic and research positions in Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Italy.

–present Associate Professor, L'Université d'Ottawa/University of Ottawa

2010 University of Trento, Italy, PhD

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