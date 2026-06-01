Toni Patricia Brackin

Professor of Accounting and Deputy Head of School - Business, University of Southern Queensland

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Toni holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Education (Secondary) and a Masters in Taxation Law and has been teaching undergraduate and postgraduate taxation for more than 15 years. Toni is Accounting Discipline Lead and Deputy Head of the School of Business at UniSQ. Toni is a Fellow of the Tax Institute of Australia and is known for her research expertise in taxation literacy and how improving basic levels of taxation knowledge and confidence can play a role in overall financial capability. Toni was awarded an AAUT (Australian Awards for University Teaching) Citation for Outstanding Contribution to Student learning. Her citation was for: overcoming challenges in learning Taxation Law and bringing it to life to develop Taxation Literacy.

–present Professor of Accounting and Deputy Head of School - Business, University of Southern Queensland

2014 Griffith University, PhD

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