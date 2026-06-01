How Megalomaniac Leaders Establish Their Grip On A Group - And They How They Lose It

MENAFN - The Conversation) Megalomaniacal leaders are fascinating. They exude boundless confidence, harbour sometimes excessive ambitions and make decisions that are often out of touch with reality.

Yet their power of attraction persists in the business world and in politics. Why? Because their rise and fall depend not only on their personality, but on a broader dynamic at work.

Three forces feed that dynamic simultaneously: the narcissism of the megalomaniac leader, the uncertainty that drives a group to seek a saviour and the collective dynamics of cognitive dissonance that protect that belief.

The narcissism of the megalomaniac leader

The first force is narcissism. Most megalomaniac leaders possess narcissistic personality traits that give them exceptional confidence, a very high self-image and a strong conviction in their decisions.

This self-assurance acts as a signal of control and mastery, which becomes particularly attractive when a group is going through a period of uncertainty.

The narcissist quickly reduces collective anxiety linked to ambiguity, doubt and lack of direction. This happens even when the group's impression of control comes more from posturing than from an accurate read of reality.

The appeal of certainty in uncertain times

Uncertainty is the second driver. In situations of uncertainty, groups tend to favour figures who display strong confidence. This stance reduces shared anxiety and creates the reassuring impression that things are headed in a clear direction.

That, in turn, encourages the group to support a leader who uses ambitious means to solve problems, even when those means turn out to be unrealistic.

This dynamic proves all the more powerful since megalomaniac leaders often appear highly effective from the outset. They simplify complex problems, make decisions quickly and launch high-profile initiatives that create an immediate sense of dynamism.

The results achieved, or at least the perception of them, consolidate their authority. This process then fuels their rise and progressively reinforces the credibility of their ideas.

The dynamics of cognitive dissonance

The final factor comes into play when the megalomaniac leader's visible successes start to increase their profile and credibility in the eyes of the group.

Every real or perceived gain reinforces the idea that these leaders possess an exceptional ability to steer a situation, which appears to confirm their initial promise of control.

Their popularity acts as an implicit signal of validity: the more the group seems to share this perception, the more members infer it must be based on sound logic. The belief that collective support must have a basis in truth leads everyone to rely on the group's opinion to interpret reality.

The result is that group members increasingly doubt their own judgment. Since everyone else appears to have a favourable opinion of the leader, individual members end up thinking they must be mistaken if they think otherwise.

Support persists even when, from the outside, the leader's behaviour is obviously deviant. Each individual adapts their perception based on collective reactions and the cost of admitting a mistake.

Changing one's mind represents a significant cost to one's pride and may risk exclusion from the group. That leads many people to distort the facts to avoid the stress of admitting they have made an error of judgment.

Turning illusions into norms

Megalomaniac leaders tend to exaggerate their successes, downplay their failures and blame setbacks on external causes. Over time, this traps the group in a bubble in which collective perception gradually becomes detached from reality.

Repetition plays a role in reinforcing the credibility of an idea. When media outlets and official statements echo the same message, it gradually takes root until it becomes a social norm. Ideas can come to be seen as self-evident truths, even when they rest on shaky foundations.

In more extreme cases, such as in a dictatorship, the press and educational institutions may be forced to parrot the official line. That narrative quickly acquires the status of normative truth.

As a megalomaniac leader's authority grows, they often establish a system that sustains their delusions. Any contradiction becomes a threat to their identity. Loyalty is rewarded more than competence, flattery is encouraged and dissenting voices are silenced.

The megalomaniac's Achilles' heel

The megalomaniac leader's unchecked narcissism becomes a veritable Achilles' heel: every success amplifies their overconfidence and exacerbates their tendency to overestimate themselves. These leaders embark on ever-larger projects, as past successes are no longer sufficient to feed their sense of grandeur.

They become vulnerable to a cascade of escalating errors. Sooner or later, they loses their way in the pursuit of excessive projects designed to feed their own narcissism. The downfall begins as soon as the gap between perception and reality becomes impossible to bridge.

Inconsistencies mount and allies drift away as the group realizes the leader is acting to preserve their own interests rather than those of the collective. The leader then tends to intensify criticism and control to maintain their image, since acknowledging failure would threaten the grandiose image they have of themselves.

At this stage, maintaining support becomes mentally and socially more costly than questioning it. Nevertheless, openly labelling a megalomaniac leader is not enough to bring about their downfall.

The fall of the megalomaniac

The illusion that the megalomaniac leader is in control continues to be reinforced as group dynamics sustain support for them and psychological mechanisms downplay contradictions.

Breaking away is difficult. It requires not only abandoning the figure of control and security the leader represented, but also acknowledging one's own role in perpetuating the illusion.

The downfall occurs when reality can no longer be ignored and a framework for legitimate disengagement emerges. This could be, for example, the idea that the leader is no longer the same. This new framework allows the group to revise its judgment without significant psychological discomfort.

Consequently, turning away from the leader is no longer seen as an admission of fault. It is now considered a socially justifiable choice in the face of a situation that has become impossible to challenge.

In other words, it is not the truth that brings down the megalomaniac; they only fall when it becomes safe to acknowledge that truth, and when it does, their downfall generally becomes inevitable.

A never-ending cycle

Why, despite such a recognizable pattern, do groups still fall under the spell of this type of leader?

It is precisely because the drift only becomes evident in hindsight, once the initial promise of transformation has failed to deliver. At the outset, megalomaniac leaders often appear like figures of change who bring clarity, vision and momentum to situations that seem deadlocked.

That promise of transformation draws the group into a vicious circle. Grand narcissists are masters in the art of recognizing this collective weakness and exploiting it.

It is this vulnerability that closes the loop: as soon as a new context of uncertainty emerges, the group once again becomes susceptible to the hopes of change, vision and control these leaders know how to embody.