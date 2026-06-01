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Fuel Prices Rise Again In Bangladesh

Fuel Prices Rise Again In Bangladesh


2026-06-01 03:06:04
(MENAFN- AzerNews) by Alimat Aliyeva

The Bangladeshi government on Sunday announced a hike in consumer prices for octane, petrol, and kerosene, marking the second increase in roughly six weeks, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to a notification issued by the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, all fuels except diesel have been raised by 5 taka per liter, with the new rates taking effect on Monday.

Under the revised pricing, octane now costs 145 taka per liter, petrol 140 taka, and kerosene 135 taka, while diesel remains unchanged at 115 taka.

Officials explained that the price adjustments were made in response to fluctuations in the global fuel market. Analysts note that such periodic increases can have ripple effects on transportation costs and the prices of everyday goods, potentially affecting household budgets across the country.

Interestingly, the recent trend of fuel price hikes in Bangladesh mirrors patterns in other South Asian nations, where governments are balancing the need to maintain subsidies with pressures from rising international oil prices. Experts suggest that this could also accelerate interest in alternative fuels and more fuel-efficient technologies among consumers.

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AzerNews

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