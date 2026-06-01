Air Defense, Strengthening Combat Brigades, Frontline Positions: Zelensky Holds Supreme Commander's Staff Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"I held a Staff meeting. Importantly, we analyzed in great detail the state of implementation of the decisions our warriors on the frontline had spoken about. In the second half of last year, decisions were introduced that ultimately led to a significant strengthening of our frontline positions," the message said.

As noted, the first issue concerned direct financing of combat brigades for the purchase of essential equipment, above all drones. The second issue was a fairer distribution of personnel to replenish combat brigades. The third was expanding the brigades' capabilities to conduct basic military training.

According to the head of state, direct financing gave brigades real combat capabilities.

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Speaking about personnel, he said that about 160 military units are already receiving stable guaranteed reinforcements, which makes it possible to defend positions more confidently.

The number of military units that received the right to conduct basic military training has also doubled.

Zelensky said he instructed that additional measures be worked out for each of these points on how else brigades can be supported.

In addition, the Staff meeting separately discussed the supply of long-range 155 mm shells.

"I instructed that more opportunities be developed for the financing, production, and supply of such shells, and for supporting our artillery capabilities overall, which remain essential for achieving combat results. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is also working on supplying pickup trucks to the troops – the decisions are already being implemented," the President said.

He also reported on the briefing by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation in key sectors.

According to the head of state, Ukrainian positions remain strong.

In addition, Zelensky stressed that he expects more activity from our diplomats to strengthen air defense and supply the necessary missiles.

He also said he instructed the Ministry of Defense to intensify all available formats with partners for the supply of anti-ballistic systems.

As Ukrinform reported, Zelensky called on the United States to increase the production of anti-ballistic missiles.

Photo: Office of the President