Volgograd Oil Refinery Halts Processing After Drone Attack Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuters stated this in an article.

As noted, the crude distillation unit AVT-1, which provides 40% of the plant's capacity, was shut down.

The other units, AVT-6 and AVT-5, were also shut down.

In 2024, the Volgograd oil refinery processed 13.5 million metric tons of oil, or about 5% of the total volume at Russian refineries.

It produced 6 million tonnes of diesel fuel, 1.9 million tonnes of gasoline, and 700,000 tonnes of fuel oil.

Zelensky: Deep strikes on Russian oil and military targets follow approved strategic plan

As Ukrinform reported, on May 28 and overnight into May 29, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important targets in Russia itself, as well as in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions. Among the targets hit was the Volgograd oil refinery. A fire was recorded on the plant's territory.