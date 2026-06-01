Volgograd Oil Refinery Halts Processing After Drone Attack Reuters
As noted, the crude distillation unit AVT-1, which provides 40% of the plant's capacity, was shut down.
The other units, AVT-6 and AVT-5, were also shut down.
In 2024, the Volgograd oil refinery processed 13.5 million metric tons of oil, or about 5% of the total volume at Russian refineries.
It produced 6 million tonnes of diesel fuel, 1.9 million tonnes of gasoline, and 700,000 tonnes of fuel oil.Read also: Zelensky: Deep strikes on Russian oil and military targets follow approved strategic plan
As Ukrinform reported, on May 28 and overnight into May 29, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important targets in Russia itself, as well as in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions. Among the targets hit was the Volgograd oil refinery. A fire was recorded on the plant's territory.
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