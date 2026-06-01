Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 40 Times Since Morning, Leaving Two People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

In Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske communities of Nikopol district, an educational institution, a kindergarten, an apartment building, private homes, and cars were damaged.

In the Apostolove community of Kryvyi Rih district, a private house was damaged. An 85-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

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In the Vasylkivka and Pokrovske communities of Synelnykove district, a 59-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

In the Magdalynivka community of Samar district, an agricultural enterprise was damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, as of the morning of June 1, four people had been injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian strikes.