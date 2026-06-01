Budanov Calls Possibility Of Ending Hostilities Before Winter Realistic

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As Ukrinform's correspondent reports, he said this during the international forum "Architecture of Security."

Budanov emphasized that the task of ending hostilities as soon as possible, preferably before winter, was set by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Budanov said that, as Head of the Office of the President, he would do everything possible to achieve the goal set by the President of Ukraine. He described the objective as absolutely correct, timely, well thought out, and realistic.

Air defense, strengthening combat brigades, frontline positions: Zelensky holds Supreme Commander's Staff

He added that there were already real signs indicating that the necessary conditions for ending hostilities existed.

As reported, Presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said that during a meeting with the Servant of the People faction, Zelensky stated that the war would last at least another six months - until November.

Photo: Zakarpattia Regional Military Administration