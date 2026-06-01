Russia Increases Its Defense Procurement For Various Types Of Shahed Drones: HUR Names Figures

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, stated this during a speech at the international forum "Architecture of Security," Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the Russians should not be underestimated, as they have retained a powerful military-industrial complex and are able to ramp up production quickly.

"In 2024, Russia's defense order for Shahed-type drones was about 12,000. The defense order for 2026 - 'Gerbera,' 'Geran,' and other types of 'Shaheds' - is already more than 100,000 units per year. This is a vivid example of how Russia's defense industry can scale up," he said.

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Skibitskyi also said it is necessary to take into account that during the full-scale invasion the Russians managed to establish ways of bypassing international sanctions, and their precision weapons contain components produced by American and European companies.

In addition, the Russian command system has an entire system of punishment for failing to meet planned weapons production targets, the GUR deputy head added.

At the same time, he stressed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine disrupt and even stop the production of certain types of weapons and chemical elements when they strike Russia's military-industrial complex.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia has begun producing jet-powered "Shaheds," but Ukraine already has interceptors for the Russian jet drones "Geran-3," "Geran-4," and "Geran-5."