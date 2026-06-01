Yusov On '1,000-For-1,000' Exchange: Negotiations Continue
Yusov said that the work was continuing. He noted that throughout the full-scale invasion there had been multiple instances when the aggressor state disrupted or delayed agreements and interpreted them in its own way. He added that the first stage of the "1,000-for-1,000" exchange had taken place and that negotiations had never stopped despite various parallel statements and developments. According to Yusov, the talks will continue and will definitely produce results.Read also: Russia increases its defense procurement for various types of Shahed drones: HUR names figures
As Ukrinform reported, ahead of May 9, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine had agreed, at his request, to a three-day ceasefire and a "1,000-for-1,000" prisoner exchange.
On May 15, during the first stage of the "1,000-for-1,000" exchange, 205 Ukrainians were returned from Russian captivity.
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