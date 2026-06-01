Ukrainian Forces Have Already Struck 15 Russian Oil Refineries This Year Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address, Ukrinform reports.

"Our plan of long-range sanctions is being implemented step by step. From January through May this year, our warriors managed to strike 15 Russian oil refineries. This is significant. Russia has already imposed bans on the export of aviation fuel and gasoline, and is considering a ban on diesel exports as well. For a country that was not so long ago described as a gas station, losing even this is a major story and a major loss. As of May, nearly 40% of Russia's primary oil refining capacity has been disabled," Zelensky said.

Volgograd oil refinery halts processing after drone attack – Reuters

He also noted that Ukrainian forces now have the capability to strike Russian military logistics routes across virtually the entire depth of the temporarily occupied territories. As a result, Russian troops have almost no safe roads left in southern and eastern Ukraine.

According to Zelensky, this is further proof that there will be no calm periods for the occupiers on Ukrainian soil.

He added that the impact is already being reflected in shortages, particularly fuel shortages in Crimea and other Ukrainian regions currently under Russian occupation.

Earlier, the Russian government imposed a five-month ban on exports of aviation fuel, effective until November 30.