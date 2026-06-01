Rain And Thunderstorms Loom As PDMA Issues Province-Wide Alert

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert to all district administrations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of forecasts of strong winds, thunderstorms and intermittent rainfall from tomorrow until June 5.

According to the PDMA, rain and hailstorms are expected in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad. Rain and windstorms are also likely in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Kohat, Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

The authority warned that strong winds and hailstorms could damage weak structures, electricity poles and solar panels, while standing crops across the province may also be affected. Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures.

Also Read: Hot, dry weather to persist across KP: PDMA

Heavy rains may trigger landslides in upper districts and cause streams and rivers to swell in various areas. Flash flooding is also feared in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Buner, Abbottabad and Kohistan. Urban flooding is possible in low-lying areas of Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera.

PDMA has directed district administrations to ensure preparedness, keep rescue teams on alert, make resources available and maintain traffic flow on key roads. Relevant departments have also been instructed to clear drainage systems and take immediate steps to prevent urban flooding.

The public and tourists have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay updated on weather conditions and keep away from flood channels, streams and other hazardous locations during heavy rainfall.