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SOCAR, Exxonmobil Corporation Brainstorm Work Progress On Mou Signed In 2025

SOCAR, Exxonmobil Corporation Brainstorm Work Progress On Mou Signed In 2025


2026-06-01 03:05:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The work carried out under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between SOCAR and ExxonMobil Corporation last year has been discussed, a source in SOCAR told Trend.

The discussion took place at a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and ExxonMobil Corporation Vice President John Ardill on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week.

During the meeting, it was noted that the long-term partnership between SOCAR and ExxonMobil Corporation in the energy sector is developing successfully.

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Trend News Agency

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