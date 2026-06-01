SOCAR, Exxonmobil Corporation Brainstorm Work Progress On Mou Signed In 2025
The discussion took place at a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and ExxonMobil Corporation Vice President John Ardill on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week.
During the meeting, it was noted that the long-term partnership between SOCAR and ExxonMobil Corporation in the energy sector is developing successfully.--
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