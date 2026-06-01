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SOCAR President, Uzbekneftegaz Board Chairman Review Cooperation Prospects

SOCAR President, Uzbekneftegaz Board Chairman Review Cooperation Prospects


2026-06-01 03:05:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. On June 1, within the framework of Baku Energy Week, the President of SOCAR, Rovshan Najaf, met with Abdugani Sanginov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Uzbekneftegaz OJSC, a source from SOCAR told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries in the energy sector, in line with the policy set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. In this regard, the steps taken toward expanding cooperation between SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz JSC were highlighted.

During the conversation, the significance of Baku Energy Week as an important platform for discussing energy issues in the region was emphasized. Furthermore, the importance of the meetings held last month within the framework of the 28th International "Oil & Gas of Uzbekistan" Exhibition and Conference was brought to attention.

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