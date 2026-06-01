Labour Minister Urges Private Sector To Support World Cup Work-Hour Adjustment

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Labour Minister Khaled Bakkar on Monday called on private sector employers to align with Prime Minister Jafar Hassan's decision to delay the start of official working hours on days when Jordan's national football team competes in the FIFA World Cup finals, with work beginning at 10am.

Bakkar said that the appeal is intended to enable private sector employees to support the national team during its“historic” World Cup campaign, in accordance with arrangements determined by each establishment's management, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The prime minister had ordered a delay in the start of official working hours on days when Jordan's national football team competes in the FIFA World Cup finals, allowing citizens to follow and support the team during its historic participation in the tournament.

Under the decision, government institutions will begin work at 10am on June 17, 23 and 28.

The measure aims to enable Jordanians to watch the national team's matches and rally behind the squad as it makes its first-ever appearance on football's biggest stage.

Jordan qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in the Kingdom's history, finished runners-up at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, and secured second place at the 2025 Arab Cup, achievements that collectively elevated Jordan's football profile across Asia and beyond.

Since 1986, Jordan participated in the World Cup qualifiers 7 times. They nearly qualified to the 2014 World Cup and played then FIFA 6th ranked Uruguay in an intercontinental qualifying tie before exiting. Round 3 was the furthest they reached in earlier editions.