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Hassan Extends Suspension Of Official Travel Until End Of 2026

Hassan Extends Suspension Of Official Travel Until End Of 2026


2026-06-01 03:04:47
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday issued a circular extending a previous decision to suspend official travel by public-sector employees, delegations and committees until the end of 2026.

The circular stipulates that official travel will be limited to cases of utmost necessity and will require clear justification and prior approval from the prime minister, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

It also extends the suspension of hosting official foreign delegations through the end of the year as part of ongoing efforts to rationalise public spending and enhance government efficiency.

The measure extends a directive first issued in March amid broader government efforts to curb public expenditure in light of current economic conditions.

The March directive was part of a wider package of cost-control measures that included restrictions on the use of government vehicles and increased oversight of spending across public institutions.

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Jordan Times

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